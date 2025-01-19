Gaza ceasefire deal marks historic defeat for Israel, says IRGC commander

TEHRAN – The commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, has described the recent ceasefire between Hamas and Israel as a significant blow to the occupying regime.

Speaking on Sunday, Qaani stated that the ceasefire, which took effect the same day, marked the “biggest defeat” in Israel’s history, highlighting the regime’s failure to achieve any of its objectives despite its prolonged aggression in Gaza.

“The bloodthirsty, child-killing butchers of the Zionist regime, after 15 months of relentless crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine, Lebanon, and the region, were humiliated into accepting a ceasefire today,” Qaani declared. He emphasized that the terms of the agreement mirrored proposals previously rejected by Israel, underscoring the regime’s inability to gain any advantage during the conflict.

Israel initiated its offensive on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following a major operation by Hamas-led Resistance groups, which was carried out in retaliation for Israel’s escalating violence against Palestinians. However, despite causing the deaths of nearly 47,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, Israel failed to secure its declared objectives, including the release of captives and the elimination of Hamas.

According to Qaani, the ceasefire represents a pivotal moment in exposing what he termed the “miserable life” of the Zionist regime. “The clauses that the Palestinian Resistance proposed in earlier negotiations were ultimately accepted by Israel, marking their humiliation and the biggest defeat they have faced,” he said.

The ceasefire agreement, which was finalized last Wednesday, included Hamas’ longstanding demands, signaling a significant diplomatic victory for the Palestinian resistance. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has also intensified pressure on Israeli leaders, issuing arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant in November for crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Adding to Israel’s diplomatic setbacks, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) previously ordered the regime to take immediate measures to prevent the “plausible genocide” in Gaza, following legal actions initiated by South Africa.

IRGC chief highlights advances in missile precision technology

Also speaking at the ceremony, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami announced significant advancements in Iran’s missile technology, emphasizing the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve precision and minimize civilian casualties.

Salami highlighted Iran’s efforts to enhance its defense capabilities while adhering to ethical guidelines.

Salami revealed that the IRGC had achieved precision-targeting capabilities using AI, enabling it to conduct operations against hostile targets without harming civilians. He cited a 2018 missile operation against Takfiri terrorist bases in Syria as an example, noting that Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei had instructed the IRGC to avoid civilian harm during the mission.

The IRGC commander also condemned a recent cyber-terror attack by the Zionist regime in Lebanon. On September 18, 2024, a coordinated cyber-attack caused communication devices, including pagers, to explode in multiple locations, resulting in over 2,000 injuries and numerous fatalities. Among the victims was Iran’s ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani.

Salami underscored the resilience of Iran’s medical staff, who played a critical role in treating injured Hezbollah forces during the crisis. He praised their dedication, drawing parallels to their heroic efforts during the global COVID-19 pandemic.