IRGC announces arrest of 15 terrorists in SE Iran

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has apprehended 15 terror suspects in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

The Public Relations Office of the Quds Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Forces announced on Thursday that its soldiers, along with other security forces, conducted a ground operation in the border regions between Iran and Pakistan.

The operation saw extensive support from combat helicopters and drone units, culminating in the successful capture of the suspects.

The IRGC's statement further noted that during the area’s cleanup to eradicate terrorist factions, a substantial cache of various weapons and ammunition was confiscated.

The operation was part of the ongoing "Martyrs of Security" exercises.

The intensified anti-terrorism initiative led by the IRGC has been ongoing since late October 2024.

The large-scale exercises also involve the Ministry of Intelligence and police forces, which have successfully dismantled at least three terrorist teams so far.

Among those detained are figures affiliated with the so-called Jaish al-Adl, the terrorist organization responsible for a deadly attack on a police convoy in Taftan County in October 2024.