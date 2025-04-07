IRGC dismantles Daesh terror cell in western Iran

TEHRAN – The Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada Headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the dismantling of a Daesh-affiliated terrorist cell in Kurdistan Province in the opening days of the Iranian New Year.

In a statement issued by the headquarters’ Public Relations Office, the IRGC confirmed that the team of foreign nationals—trained operatives of the Daesh terrorist group—had planned suicide attacks during Nowruz festivities. Thanks to timely public reporting, close coordination among local security and intelligence agencies, and swift action by the Law Enforcement Command (Faraja), the plot was uncovered and the terrorists were eliminated before they could carry out their mission.

Security forces seized several suicide belts, firearms, and grenades during the operation.

“The aim of transregional intelligence services and their proxy terrorist groups is to destabilize Iran and sow division among ethnic and religious communities,” the statement read. “We warn all those involved in planning such acts that any attempt to undermine the security of the Iranian people will be met with a firm and decisive response.”