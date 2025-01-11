IRGC unveils new underground missile base used during Operation True Promise II

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has unveiled an advanced underground missile base, referred to as a “missile city,” amidst escalating tensions with the Israeli regime.

The expansive facility, housing some of Iran's most sophisticated projectiles, was unveiled by Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Chief Commander, and Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, according to a report by Tasnim news agency on Friday.

Footage of the missile city, broadcast on national television, showcased a range of high-tech missiles, including the Emad, Qadr, and Qiam models, all of which operate on liquid fuel. However, for security reasons, 90 percent of the base’s sections remain undisclosed to the public.

These advanced missiles played a central role in Iran’s high-profile military operations, "True Promise I" and "True Promise II," carried out in April and October 2024, targeting Israeli military positions. Describing the site as a “dormant volcano buried in the heart of the mountains,” the national TV report emphasized the base's rapid deployment capability, stating, “This volcano can erupt in the shortest time possible.”

During the facility tour, General Salami commended the IRGC forces involved in the recent operations against Israeli targets. He dismissed the notion that Iran's missile production capabilities had been hindered by external pressures. “Every day, the number of systems and missiles is increasing across this land,” Salami declared. “The enemy might think our production has stagnated, but the reality is that our missile power is advancing both in quantity and quality.”

The IRGC chief further underscored the ongoing enhancement of Iran's military assets, stating that the country’s Armed Forces are continually upgrading their combat readiness and equipment under the guidance of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution. The forces, Salami affirmed, are fully prepared to defend Iran’s sovereignty against threats from its adversaries.

This demonstration of strength follows Operation True Promise II, during which Iran launched approximately 200 missiles targeting Israeli military, intelligence, and espionage installations across the occupied territories. The operation was carried out in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s assassinations of senior Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance leaders, as well as a prominent IRGC commander. The recently revealed base was one of the locations from which Iran fired missiles during the October operation.