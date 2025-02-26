IRGC chief says Iran’s enemies have yet to receive ‘serious blow’

TEHRAN – The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) praised the defense and military capabilities of Iran, emphasizing that the country's enemies have yet to face "serious" blows despite a series of retaliatory strikes and operations over the past year.

Major General Hossein Salami made these comments on Wednesday while addressing IRGC units and Basij volunteer forces participating in the joint drills named Payambar-e-A’azam (The Great Prophet) 19, held in Markazi Province.

Salami highlighted that Iran's true power has the potential to shake the world and warned enemies to be cautious of the country's strikes, referencing Operation True Promise 1 and 2 conducted against Israeli-occupied territories last year.

"Iran is a united and powerful entity that can shake the world. Iran is formidable, and the enemies have yet to experience significant blows from Iran. Everything they have seen in the True Promise operations has been merely a warning and a prototype," stated the IRGC chief.

He continued, "If the enemies do not learn from the Islamic Republic's 46-year history and persist in their malevolence, they should expect the same humiliation and disgrace they have endured over the past 46 years, as the Islamic Republic of Iran progresses."

Salami underscored that Iran has grown stronger and more independent over the years and adheres to a school of thought that cannot be undermined by enemies. The principles of struggle, independence, and freedom remain its unwavering ideals.

"The United States and Israel devised plans to politically isolate the Iranian people and attempted to instill fear in the hearts of nations, especially Iran, through intense psychological operations, but they failed in every situation they created," remarked the IRGC chief.

Salami also pointed out that Washington and Tel Aviv were unsuccessful in defeating the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian resistance in the besieged territory.

In July and October last year, Iran launched a series of missile attacks on military, intelligence, and spying bases of the Zionist entity in retaliation.

These operations were conducted in support of Palestinians in Gaza and in response to the regime's assassinations of Hamas's chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.