Funeral ceremony for martyred IRGC commander held in Tehran

TEHRAN – A solemn funeral procession was held on Friday for martyred Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy commander Brigadier General Mostafa Abdollahi, who succumbed to severe injuries sustained while assisting in a fire-extinguishing mission at a naval facility in Tehran.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, also left several firefighters injured.

Abdollahi, whose son Morteza was martyred seven years ago while fighting Daesh terrorists overseas, was eulogized by senior officials.

IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami praised the legacy of Abdollahi, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to the defense of Islamic values.

"The honorable martyrdom of this valiant warrior of Islam, Mostafa Abdollahi — father of the esteemed martyr Morteza Abdollahi — during his duty to extinguish a fire at a naval base is a testament to his unwavering faith," he wrote in a statement.

Salami extended condolences to Abdollahi’s family, comrades, and the entire IRGC while highlighting that the timing of his sacrifice during Ramadan deepened its spiritual significance.

He noted that such a sacrifice clearly inspired defenders of the Islamic Revolution and reiterated the hope that Abdollahi’s soul would join those of his son and the martyrs of Karbala.

In a separate tribute, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf underscored Abdollahi’s dual legacy as both a commanding military figure during the Iran-Iraq War and a devoted father who raised a “righteous son” for the cause of Islam.

Ghalibaf described him as not only a symbol of sacrifice but also a model of dedication, and he prayed for divine comfort and reward for the grieving family.