IRGC Navy unveils advanced warship and high-speed fleet in Bandar Abbas

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy unveiled a domestically designed warship and a fleet of high-speed missile craft during a ceremony in Bandar Abbas, blending Iran’s historical defiance against foreign intervention with cutting-edge naval capabilities.

The Martyr Rais Ali Delvari warship and over two dozen rapid attack vessels, commissioned on Thursday, underscore the country’s focus on self-reliant defense and expanded operational reach in the Persian Gulf and beyond.

Named after Rais Ali Delvari, a revolutionary leader who mobilized resistance against British occupation forces during World War I, the new warship symbolizes Iran’s enduring ethos of sovereignty.

Martyred in 1915 during clashes in Bushehr, Delvari remains celebrated for his defiance of colonial powers. Born in Delvar village, his leadership united various tribes, culminating in significant battles like the Battle of Tangestan against British troops.

His commemoration as a symbol of resilience serves as a reminder of Iran’s colonial struggles.

IRGC Navy Chief Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri emphasized this legacy during the ceremony: “Just as Rais Ali Delvari stood against foreign aggression, this vessel embodies our resolve to protect Iran’s waters with homegrown strength.”

Technical prowess: range, speed, and firepower

The Rais Ali Delvari warship, equipped with a helicopter pad and capacity for three missile-launching boats, boasts a 5,000-nautical-mile range and a top speed of 32 knots.

Its current armament includes Iranian-designed missiles with a 300-kilometer range, though its systems are upgradeable to accommodate missiles reaching 750 kilometers—a capability Tangsiri called “transformative for deterrence.”

Complementing the warship are newly unveiled fast attack craft (FAC), some reaching speeds of 110 knots (203 km/h), which analysts describe as “game-changers in littoral warfare.”

These agile vessels, armed with anti-ship cruise missiles, are designed to amplify Iran’s asymmetric naval strategy.

“Velocity extends the effective range of our missiles,” Tangsiri explained, noting that launching projectiles from high-speed platforms allows the IRGC to “strike distant targets with precision, even beyond nominal missile ranges.”

The warship’s commissioning follows the IRGC’s 2023 deployment of the Shahid Mahdavi, a vessel capable of global circumnavigation, signaling Tehran’s ambition to project power far beyond its coastline.

The Rais Ali Delvari’s missile systems, potentially including Fateh-110 variants, further enhance Iran’s capacity to monitor the security of critical chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz—a conduit for 20% of the world’s oil trade.

‘A new era of strength’

IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami linked the advancements to Iran’s broader military doctrine.

“Our naval forces now possess remarkable air defense capabilities, ensuring dominance in any maritime confrontation,” he declared, adding that Iran’s presence in international waters reflects “a new era of strength defined by speed, accuracy, and indigenous innovation.”

“Every bolt and missile on this warship was built by Iranian hands,” Salami asserted, describing the launch as a rebuke to sanctions and foreign pressure.

The ceremony comes as the IRGC Navy has begun to transition from a coastal defense force to a blue-water fleet, with senior commanders emphasizing their readiness to “defend Iran’s interests from the Gulf of Aden to the Indian Ocean.”