TEHRAN – In a demonstration of advanced capabilities, the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) successfully fired missiles equipped with artificial intelligence, hitting mock enemy targets during a large-scale military exercise.

The exercises, code-named "Great Prophet Authority 19," were conducted across the southern Iranian provinces of Bushehr and Khuzestan. On the final day of the drills, the IRGC Navy deployed the Qaem and Almas missiles, launched from advanced Mohajer 6 and Ababil 5 drones, showcasing the integration of AI into Iran's missile systems.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the IRGC Navy’s Commander, who oversaw the exercises, emphasized the significant upgrades made to the Navy’s equipment and systems. The drills saw the launch of various ballistic and surface-to-surface missiles, including an offensive missile from the strategic Shahid Soleimani warship, and the interception of enemy targets using Kowsar 222 missiles.

Tangsiri explained that the extensive military drills, held in the northern and central regions of the Persian Gulf, were aimed at enhancing coordination and combat readiness within the IRGC naval forces. The drills also served to send a message of peace and friendship to neighboring countries, reinforcing Iran’s desire for regional stability.

This exercise comes as part of the Islamic Republic’s ongoing efforts to improve its military capabilities under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Iran’s Armed Forces, including both the Army and the IRGC, continue to enhance their combat readiness in response to perceived external threats, reaffirming their commitment to defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.