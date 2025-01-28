Damaged air-defense systems replaced and tested in drills, asserts senior Iranian general

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, deputy coordinator of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, debunked claims regarding the alleged destruction of Iran's air defense systems in a Monday interview with an Iranian news agency.

"Only a few systems sustained damage, and they have since been replaced with new, fully operational systems," he stated.

Israeli regime's sources and some Western media had claimed that the regime's October 26 strike on Iran had "severely compromised Iran's air defense infrastructure, leaving its airspace vulnerable."

However, General Shadmani emphasized that the systems have not only been restored but also tested in recent military drills.

Iran has conducted a series of military exercises to highlight its robust defensive capabilities and preparedness.

The recently concluded "Great Prophet Authority 19" drill showcased sophisticated air defense strategies, including the integration of newly developed systems and electronic warfare capabilities.

This exercise is among several where Iran's armed forces have demonstrated their expertise in both conventional and asymmetric warfare tactics.

The drills included live-fire exercises, displaying an array of missiles, drones, and cutting-edge defense technologies.

Continuing his remarks, Shadmani stressed the importance of constant readiness for the armed forces.

"The military exercises are conducted to maintain and enhance readiness, and they also send a message to the enemy," he noted.

The commander explained that the primary purpose of these drills is to enhance readiness, provide training, and test new defense equipment.

"The next goal is to demonstrate our readiness, power, and ability to counter any threat from the enemy," Shadmani added.

He highlighted the unveiling of new equipment during the exercises, stating that government support for the armed forces and the readiness created in the country's defense industries have accelerated the production of military equipment.

"Old systems are being replaced with new, updated ones," he said, adding that “Part of the exercises has been dedicated to testing the new systems and enhancing the preparedness of their users.”

Shadmani highlighted the enemy's deceptive propaganda that portrays the country as weak, stating, "Our adversaries, particularly the Americans and Zionists, seek to fabricate narratives to mask their own shortcomings; they strive to depict Iran as weak, which is far from reality."

"Our armed forces are in peak readiness," the commander asserted.

He also mentioned that Iran's missile capabilities were displayed during Operation True Promise II, where the Israeli regime and its allies spent billions attempting to intercept missiles aimed at occupied territories, yet the missiles successfully struck their intended targets.

"If the enemy makes a foolish move, they will taste the bitter impact of our missiles, and none of their interests in the occupied territories will be safe," Shadmani warned.

‘Iran procures foreign equipment whenever necessary’

Shadmani also noted that the armed forces predominantly use domestic equipment, but this does not mean they avoid using non-domestic equipment or refrain from making military purchases to strengthen their defensive capabilities.

He highlighted that the Iranian Air Force's capabilities are being enhanced with both domestic and foreign equipment.

"We will procure military equipment whenever necessary to strengthen our air, ground, and naval forces," he explained.

Discussing recent developments in Gaza, Shadmani noted, "Some uninformed individuals are reluctant to accept that the Resistance Front has won and the Zionist enemy has been defeated."

He pointed out that one of the enemy's goals was to eliminate Hamas, which did not happen.

"Hamas continues its path, alive and dynamic, and the Resistance endures," he concluded.

