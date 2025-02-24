Senior Iranian commander vows retaliation against ‘origins of aggression’ amid Israeli threats

TEHRAN – One of Iran's most senior military commanders issued a warning to the United States and the Israeli regime, vowing to strike the "origin of aggression" and their regional bases if Tehran’s interests are threatened.

Major General Gholamali Rashid, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, declared during a speech at the Zolfaghar military exercise in Konarak, Sistan and Baluchestan province, on Monday: “We warn the Zionist regime and the U.S. that any threat against Iran’s national interests, enabled by America’s full support for Israel, will be met with decisive action by our armed forces.”

“The origin of aggression, along with facilities and bases aiding Israel, will be targeted,” he added.

His comments follow recent reports from The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, which detailed alleged U.S.-Israeli “plans” to strike Iran’s civilian nuclear sites by mid- 2025

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has also said that "all options are on the table," while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—a convicted war criminal—has pledged to "finish the job" against Iran.

Iran possesses vast and sophisticated military and drone arsenals and has demonstrated both their effectiveness and willingness to use them several times.

In 2020, Iran exhibited its resolve in the aftermath of General Qassem Soleimani's assassination, contradicting the assurances given to President Donald Trump by his advisors that Tehran would refrain from retaliation. It carried out a retaliatory strike on the al-Asad Airbase, a move that represented the first such incident against a U.S. military base since World War II. American media said scores of soldiers were left “brain-dead” after the attack.

In April 2024, Operation True Promise I was launched in response to Tel Aviv’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. Over 300 drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles targeted Israeli military installations, emphasizing Iran's capability and readiness to defend its interests.

Following continued provocations, Tehran launched Operation True Promise II in October 2024, a significant military operation in which approximately 200 ballistic missiles, including some hypersonic variants, were deployed. The operation successfully struck key Israeli military installations.

The ‘Iceberg Strategy’ and ‘war before war’

Furthermore, General Rashid emphasized that Iran’s annual military exercises, including at least 27 large-scale drills conducted this year, have been designed to project strength while concealing most capabilities.

He revealed that commanders follow an "iceberg model," showcasing only "small portions" of Iran’s military power through media coverage while keeping the majority of operations classified.

"Exercises are treated as war before war," he stated, underscoring their role in testing combat readiness and shaping "the enemy’s perceptions and resolve."

The Iranian military's joint drills, which include both the Iranian Army (Artesh) and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), are conducted as part of a comprehensive annual plan approved by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Additionally, the commander noted that the Israeli regime has been peddling a "distorted narrative" about Iran’s capabilities to manipulate Western and regional allies.

"Over seven decades of its shameful, expansionist existence, the Zionist regime’s media-portrayed power has never matched its reality in occupied Palestine," he said, pointing out that Israel’s "existential fear" of Resistance has fueled miscalculations.

Rashid further stated that adversaries have underestimated Iran’s national unity and military cohesion for decades, describing it as a "strategic delusion."