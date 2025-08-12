Israeli command and control centers under attack in Gaza 

TEHRAN – Palestinian resistance forces are striking Israeli centers in Gaza, killing and injuring the occupation regime’s soldiers.

Resistance forces have targeted the Israel’s command and control sites, one in the southern city of Rafah and the other east of Gaza City in the north.

Resistance fighters successfully sniped two IOF soldiers. They also documented the shelling of a gathering of IOF troops and military vehicles in northeastern Khan Younis.

The Israeli Occupation Forces acknowledged the death of one of its soldiers.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, struck an IOF command and control center near Salah al-Din axis, close to Tel al-Zarub in southern Rafah, using short-range 114mm “Rajoum” rockets.

Additionally, the al-Qassam Brigades targeted another IOF site with several mortar shells, east of the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

The al-Qassam Brigades also announced they had sniped two IOF soldiers using the “Ghoul” sniper rifle, leaving one dead and the other wounded in the same area.

Furthermore, the resistance movement announced it targeted a Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell east of the Shujaiya neighborhood, Gaza City.

Meanwhile, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades released footage of a joint operation carried out alongside al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, the armed wing of the Popular Resistance Committees. The operation involved shelling a group of IOF soldiers and their vehicles advancing northeast of Khan Younis with 60mm mortar shells.

The armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the al-Quds Brigades, has released footage showing their resistance fighters shelling concentrations of IOF soldiers and vehicles infiltrating the city of Khan Younis city with mortar fire.

Another video published by the rocket force of al-Quds Brigades shows resistance fighters bombarding the settlement of Nir Am in the Gaza envelope with Quds-3 rockets.

This comes as the IOF military chief has said the regime’s forces must be “prepared for an expansion” of the U.S.-backed genocidal war in Gaza.

Addressing a meeting of IOF commanders, Eyal Zamir said: “Our working assumption is that we are in a continuous war. The year 2026 will be a year of shaping and maximizing achievements, increasing preparedness, returning to fundamentals, and seizing operational opportunities.”

He also hailed the “achievements of the war” so far. The remarks follow the Israeli government’s decision last week to take over Gaza City and take “control” of the Strip.

A growing number of military experts agree that the Israeli regime has achieved no significant combat successes in Gaza after nearly two years of genocide. Around 2.4 million Palestinian civilians are enduring starvation, famine, and exhaustion due to the ongoing blockade and forced displacement.

However, major efforts to defeat Palestinian resistance forces have failed, as have all attempts to rescue captives through military means.

The U.S. Intelligence community has indicated that Hamas has doubled the number of its fighters since the genocidal war against the coastal enclave began in October 2023.

