IRGC Chief: Iran to unveil new missile and drone cities

TEHRAN – Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), announced on Friday that Iran will soon reveal new missile and drone facilities.

He emphasized Iran's extraordinary power in missiles, drones, and naval capabilities, stating there are no deficiencies.

"You will witness the greatness and unfathomable depth of Iran's power," he stated.

General Salami highlighted the IRGC's rapid expansion and ongoing production of advanced missile systems, noting the need for increased storage to accommodate their growing arsenal.

He mentioned the IRGC Aerospace Force is constructing new and unique missiles, and assured that the armed forces are fully prepared, "with our hands on the trigger and our combat uniforms on."

Iran has fortified its defense with strategically situated and concealed underground missile and drone facilities referred to as "cities" due to their vastness.

The nation boasts a stockpile of thousands of ballistic missiles capable of reaching targets up to 2,000 kilometers and has significantly increased drone (UAV) production for enhanced surveillance and combat.

Reports suggest numerous underground missile and drone facilities across Iran, reinforcing its defense resolve amid a challenging geopolitical landscape.

Moreover, the IRGC chief dismissed claims by Iran's enemies that the country is weakened, asserting, "We face no shortages in our missiles, drones, and naval vessels, which are crucial to our deterrent power."

Salami also noted the Iranian people's support and joy during the True Promise I and II operations, saying, "The Iranian nation is the only one that celebrates in the streets with car lights on in the middle of the night when we hit the enemy's base."

He added that people continuously request "True Promise III".

"Our people desire us to act with authority. We will not let their appetite for sovereignty and dignity be diminished," he declared.

Iran's armed forces demonstrated their military strength in Operations True Promise I and II, in April and October 2024 respectively, against Israel, launching hundreds of missiles and drones and hitting various targets across the occupied territories.

Following the Israeli regime’s November 2024 attack on Iran, multiple Iranian officials have announced plans for Operation True Promise III, emphasizing their commitment to national defense.

Addressing Israel, General Salami stated the regime can only kill innocent people and cannot confront and wage war.

He pointed out that Israeli forces cower when confronted by a young Palestinian but spread disinformation to instill fear among Iranians.

"Is Israel truly safe and powerful today? Does it boast a thriving economy? No. Without U.S. support, the regime wouldn't last even a day," Salami declared.

He noted that Israeli officials are isolated and despised worldwide.

The IRGC chief also mentioned that Yemenis have proved that they can close the Red Sea, which neither the U.S. nor Israel can counter.

"Is the sky over Israel protected today? No, Yemeni missiles hit Israeli targets every day, while the regime cannot counter them. Only their sirens constantly go off," he remarked.

General Salami concluded that Iran's deterrence is entirely self-reliant.

"Our deterrence stems from our own territory, will, decisions, and inherent Iranian capabilities," he emphasized

Grand Basij parade takes over Tehran

As part of an ongoing military exercise to showcase Iran’s military and defense capabilities, 110,000 members of Iran’s Basij Force paraded in Tehran in a large-scale event on Friday.

Organized by the IRGC, the parade was a key feature of the “Payambar-e-A’zam 19” (Great Prophet 19) military exercises conducted across the country.

The event aimed to highlight the Basij forces' operational readiness to counter threats, including terrorist attacks, while also emphasizing their capabilities in disaster relief and rescue operations.

In addition to a demonstration of military strength, the parade included an exhibition of advanced military equipment. Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, IRGC Tehran’s commander, described the parade as both cultural and combative, sending a message of resilience to Iran’s adversaries.

“This event symbolizes the unwavering resolve of those who dedicate their lives to defending the Iranian nation,” he stated.

The event also featured significant charitable efforts. On the sidelines of the parade, 110,000 livelihood packages, 670 dowry sets, and numerous stationery supplies were distributed to those in need, reflecting the Basij’s dual role in both national defense and social support.

