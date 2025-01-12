‘Our missile power increases daily,’ IRGC chief tells top officers

TEHRAN – Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief, Major General Hossein Salami, issued a stern warning to adversaries, emphasizing the rapid growth and advancement of the nation's missile capabilities.

During a meeting with senior missile officers from Operations True Promise I and II at a newly unveiled missile complex on Saturday, Salami highlighted the precision, speed, and destructive force of Iran's missiles, underpinned by the unwavering resolve of their operators.

"Our missile capability is growing daily. Every facet of our power improves in quality, quantity, skill, and design," the major general stated.

He elaborated that Iran's missile forces are now capable of launching hundreds of missiles simultaneously in successive waves, stressing their accuracy, velocity, and destructive power, and the operators' unwavering determination.

"Operations True Promise I and II were merely minor demonstrations of this magnitude, a small glimpse of our vast and limitless potential," Salami asserted.

Iran showcased its power during Operations True Promise I and II in April and October 2024, unleashing a barrage of missiles and drones on the Israeli regime, effectively striking various sites within the occupied territories.

The IRGC chief affirmed that Iran's capacity is boundless, as the country continuously expands its missile systems nationwide.

Addressing potential enemy miscalculations, Salami stated, "Perhaps the enemy believed our production capacity had diminished," but quickly refuted this, affirming the IRGC's steadfast resilience and strength.

He also praised the performance of IRGC officers and soldiers during Operations True Promise I and II.

"I sincerely commend the brilliance you exhibited in these operations; you've gladdened the hearts of Muslims globally, freedom advocates worldwide, and our great Iranian nation, as well as our esteemed leader, while instilling fear in the enemy," he declared.

He added that the IRGC contributed to the "enduring glory of the history of Muslim battles against arrogant powers and Zionism."

Salami further addressed psychological warfare by adversaries. "In recent weeks, due to regional developments, our enemies have been filled with false excitement, making erroneous judgments and miscalculations, attempting to portray a weakening of the Islamic Republic of Iran's power," he said. He firmly stated, "We know these judgments are merely the enemies' wishful thinking, not the existing reality."

The IRGC chief asserted that the Iranian armed forces have unveiled only a fraction of the country's true might. "The enemy must recognize that our political resolve to confront any overreach, domination, or aggression is unwavering, complete, and absolute."

The major general emphasized that Iran's commanders and fighters possess the deterrent and defensive capabilities to materialize this political resolve.

He also reaffirmed Iran's readiness for large-scale conflicts. "We have long been preparing for major battles, high-intensity warfare, and prolonged confrontations against ostensibly great global powers and their regional allies," he said.

Salami concluded with a call for vigilance and readiness, adding that the IRGC relies on God and is always prepared to demonstrate the great manifestations of this power when commanded, as it has done in the past.