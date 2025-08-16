Gaza City puts up fierce resistance 

TEHRAN – Palestinian resistance forces have carried out multiple attacks and ambushes against Israeli occupation forces trying to advance in Gaza City.

The al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced a series of operations south of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

These included targeting an Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) Merkava tank and several armored personnel carriers (APCs), using explosive devices and “Yassin 105” and “TBG” shells.

Al-Qassam released footage of sniping IOF soldiers, destroying armored vehicles, and targeting infantry positions with machine guns and RPGs.

They also attacked the IOF forces who had taken shelter inside residential buildings.

According to the al-Qassam Brigades, one Merkava tank was hit in the al-Musalla area with a “Yassin 105” shell. In another operation, an elaborate ambush was carried out against IOF troops in the al-Barasi area.

During the ambush, resistance fighters shelled a house where an IOF unit had fortified itself using a “TBG” shell and opened fire on a sniper positioned inside.

Additionally, two explosive devices were detonated inside the control cabins of two APCs, and a Namer APC was also hit with a “Yassin 105” shell.

As the IOF retreated, al-Qassam resistance fighters shelled two houses sheltering the occupation soldiers with “Tandem” and “Yassin 105” projectiles, resulting in casualties among the IOF.

Earlier, the al-Qassam Brigades had also reported targeting a Merkava 4 tank and a D9 bulldozer with “Yassin 105” shells on Street 8, also in southern al-Zaytoun.

Palestinian resistance forces continue to carry out attacks against the IOF, illegally operating in the Gaza Strip.

The al-Quds Brigades, in coordination with the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, announced that they shelled gatherings of IOF soldiers and military vehicles east of Gaza with mortars.

Together with the al-Qassam Brigades, they also targeted an IOF site, north of Khan Younis, using heavy mortar shells.

The al-Quds Brigades published footage of their resistance fighters in cooperation with Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, shelling gatherings of IOF soldiers and vehicles penetrating east of Gaza with mortar shells.

A day earlier, al-Qassam reported targeting two Merkava tanks near Abu Hamid Roundabout in central Khan Younis using an improvised explosive device and two “Yassin 105” shells.

The Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades also reported shelling IOF troops and vehicles in northern Khan Younis with 60mm mortar shells.

Palestinian political and resistance factions held a meeting in Cairo to discuss the latest political and on-the-ground developments. They emphasized that their top priority is to stop the ongoing Israeli occupation regime’s genocide and lift the blockade on Gaza.

Following the meeting, the national and Islamic factions stressed the urgent need for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, as well as the safe and unhindered entry of humanitarian and relief aid into Gaza.

The factions also warned against the ongoing illegal Israeli settlement expansion and Judaization plans in the occupied West Bank, stating that confronting these threats, both in the West Bank and Gaza, requires building genuine national unity.

They acknowledged the efforts of international mediators to halt the aggression and praised global movements in support of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation regime is going ahead with its U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza that is marked by widespread destruction, starvation, and worsening humanitarian conditions. As of the latest figures released by Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the death toll has surpassed 61,827, with at least 155,275 injuries since October 2023.

