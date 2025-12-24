Dossiers of Ilam’s 3 natural sites under preparation for national registration

TEHRAN--Three significant natural dossiers of Ilam province are being prepared and completed with the aim of being registered in the National Heritage List, said Head of Ilam Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department Farzad Sharifi.

According to IRIB, he explained that the three valuable natural monuments of Ilam province, including the sumac tree in Sirvan county, the salt springs in the Meymak region of Mehran county, and Kiani-deroozenah spring in Badreh county, are being prepared for registration in the National Heritage List.

Sharifi stated that these files are on the agenda of Ilam Cultural Heritage Department with the aim of protecting, preserving and introducing the unique natural capacities of Ilam province and through conducting expert studies, documenting and preparing the necessary documents.

He continued that registering the natural relics in the country's National Heritage List is an important step towards preserving the natural heritage, increasing public awareness, and developing sustainable tourism in different regions of the province.

Sharifi emphasized the importance of identifying and registering valuable natural monuments and announced that the process of registering these monuments is being pursued seriously and that supporting natural heritage is one of the main priorities of this department.

Ilam province, western Iran, covers an area of 19,086 square kilometers and include Ilam, Mehran, Dehloran, Darreh Shahr, Eyvan, and Abdanan cities. It shares its borders with three provinces of Khuzestan in the south, Lorestan in the east, and Kermanshah in the north.

The province’s weather is hot and dry during summer and is temperate in winter. Ilam boasts beautiful spring nature. The capital city of the province is Ilam. The city is bounded by mountains and forests and benefits from mountainous weather.

Ancient castles, channels and riverbeds in mountainous nature make attractions for those who visit the place, especially during spring when all over the place is covered with green.

Ilam province is a tribal region and its handicrafts specially embossed Kilim is famous nationally. The most important handicrafts of the province are wickerwork, coarse carpet, silk products, rug, felt carpet and wooden products. Ilam, like the other provinces of the country, has its own especial souvenirs like local chewing gum (the gum of Persian turpentine tree), local sweets and candy.

KD

