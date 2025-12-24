President submits next year’s budget bill to Majlis, 4 zeros removed

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian submitted the national budget bill for the upcoming Iranian year (1405, starting March 21, 2026) to the Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday.

For the first time, the bill is calculated based on the new rial, following the removal of four zeros from the national currency. The proposed budget amounts to approximately 14.441 trillion rials (equivalent to 144.41 quadrillion rials prior to redenomination, or roughly $111.08 billion).

The government emphasized that this budget aims to enhance transparency, enforce fiscal discipline, and adopt more realistic estimates of revenues and expenditures.

MA