Tehran, Astana seek to boost trade ties through logistics, regional cooperation

TEHRAN – Trade ties between Tehran and Astana are entering a more dynamic phase following the recent presidential visit to Kazakhstan, with both sides seeking to expand economic cooperation through logistics projects and regional partnerships, a senior trade official said.

Mohammad Ali Dehghan-Dehnavi, deputy industry minister and head of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), said cooperation between provinces of the two countries was a key pillar of bilateral trade policy, adding that political relations had outpaced economic ties despite strong potential.

Speaking at a meeting on logistical cooperation with Kazakhstan, attended by senior officials and business representatives, Dehghan-Dehnavi said closer coordination and joint infrastructure projects were needed to rebalance economic relations and raise trade volumes.

Provincial cooperation, led by Golestan, key to expanding trade with Kazakhstan

Golestan province, due to its geographic proximity, cultural links and past cooperation with Kazakhstan, could play a central role in advancing provincial-level projects, he said.

Golestan Governor Ali-Asghar Tahmasebi said current trade stood at about $300 million and that both sides aimed to raise it to $1.0 billion by 2026 and $2.0 billion the following year, citing commitments made during the presidential visit.

He said Kazakhstan could source part of its agricultural needs, including citrus fruit, vegetables and horticultural products, from northern provinces, while highlighting the strategic importance of the International North–South Transit Corridor (INSTC) for both countries.

Tahmasebi said a rail corridor linking China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Tehran had not yet been fully utilized and called for greater use of the route to unlock trade opportunities from Central Asia to southern ports.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Tehran Ontalap Onalbayev said Tehran was an important political, economic and cultural partner, noting particular interest in cooperation with Golestan province and the Incheh Borun free trade zone to address logistical bottlenecks through joint projects.

Potentials of China–Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan corridor

Reza Masrour, secretary of the Iranian Free Zones High Council, said the China–Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan corridor had strong commercial potential if transport costs were reduced and incentives expanded, adding that the Incheh Borun zone was ready to host Kazakh investors.

EF/MA