Borujerd apple festival registered in tourism events calendar

TEHRAN--Borujerd apple festival in Lorestan province was registered in Iran’s tourism events calendar, said the head of the Borujerd Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department on Wednesday.

According to IRIB, Mehdi Goodarzi added that in line with organizing and professionalizing the tourism industry and based on the event-oriented approach as one of the strategies for developing new tourism destinations and routes in the popular government's transformation document, Borujerd apple festival was registered in the country's tourism events calendar.

He noted that the tourism event of Apple festival, which is held every year in Borujerd county, Lorestan province, between September 11 and 15, was included in the country’s tourism events list under the number 104251198 on December 22.

Goodarzi stated that registering this festival is another step towards developing Borujerd's tourism industry, introducing the region's indigenous, agricultural and cultural capacities, and strengthening the Borujerd tourism brand.

Among the existing modern cities in Iran, Borujerd is one of the oldest reported at least since the 9th century CE.

In Sassanid Empire, Borujerd was a small town and region neighboring Nahavand. Gaining more attention during Great Seljuq Empire in the 9th and 10th centuries, Borujerd stood as an industrial, commercial and strategic city in Zagros mountains until the 20th century.

In its golden ages, Borujerd was selected as the state capital of Lorestan and Khuzestan region during Qajar dynasty in the 18th and 19th centuries. Due to the existence of a large number of production and industrial units and the supply of their products in the domestic and foreign markets, Borujerd is considered the industrial hub of Lorestan province.

KD

