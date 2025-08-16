Israel confirms funding MEK, marking second time group sides with foreign aggressor

THERAN – What has been an open secret for many years was officially confirmed by Israeli media last week, with the Times of Israel stating that the Mojahedin-e-Khalq terrorist organization (MEK) has “repeatedly and effectively” proved its capabilities to Mossad, and that ties between the Zionist regime and the terror outfit must be formalized for better effectiveness in the future.

The article reveals that MEK’s collaboration with Israel began in 2002 and reached its “peak” during Israel’s 12-day war against Iran. During the war, the group assisted in Israeli strikes on civilian targets—including a hospital in Kermanshah—and helped identify Iran’s nuclear scientists. It also confirmed long-standing Iranian media reports that the MEK has been “financed, trained, and armed by Israel’s secret service.”

The article admits that the MEK is largely unpopular in Iran, but nonetheless, it recommends the Israeli regime to back the group more publicly, in order to be able to make the most of its “devastatingly effective” operational capabilities.

Formed during the deposed Shah’s rule, the MEK is responsible for the deaths of over 24,000 Iranians in terrorist attacks. This latest admission by Israeli media marks the second time the group has openly allied with a foreign aggressor waging war against Iran. In the 1980s, the MEK collaborated with Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during his invasion of Iran, even participating in the killing of Iranian soldiers at the border.

Despite extensive efforts by Western governments and media to rehabilitate its image, the MEK has failed to rebrand itself. While younger Iranians are largely unaware of the group, those who lived through the Iran-Iraq war remember the MEK as nothing short of traitors.

In recent years, Iran’s intelligence services have ramped up counter-terrorism operations targeting the MEK terrorists. Simultaneously, the country’s judiciary has begun formally prosecuting the organization for its crimes against the Iranian people. Many former members have stepped up during court sessions, detailing how the group has been in close contact and coordination with foreign espionage services for decades.

