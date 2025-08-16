Iran offers rescue aid as Pakistan floods kill over 320

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed Iran’s solidarity with Pakistan following catastrophic monsoon floods that killed at least 320 people.

In an official message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, Pezeshkian conveyed "the sincere sympathy of the Iranian government and people" and emphasized Tehran’s readiness to provide "any cooperation and humanitarian and relief assistance" to alleviate suffering in the flood-stricken nation.

The disaster has devastated northwestern Pakistan, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bearing the brunt: 307 fatalities occurred in Buner district alone, where flash floods swept away entire villages.

Nine more died in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and five in Gilgit-Baltistan. Survivors described "doomsday" conditions as torrents collapsed homes and severed access roads, hampering rescue efforts for thousands of stranded residents.

With Pakistan’s military deployed for emergency operations and rainfall forecast until August 21, officials fear the toll could rise.

Iran’s message continues a legacy of support: During Pakistan’s 2022 super floods—which submerged a third of the country—Iran delivered 100 tons of aid via the IRCS, earning praise from Islamabad for "historical and brotherly relations."