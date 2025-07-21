Iranian, Pakistani interior ministers discuss flood relief and presidential visit in phone call

TEHRAN – Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni expressed solidarity with Pakistan on Monday as catastrophic monsoon floods ravage the nation, offering "all possible assistance" during a high-level phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi.

The diplomatic engagement comes ahead of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s scheduled visit to Islamabad, highlighting deepening bilateral ties amid crisis.

"Heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased," Minister Momeni declared, emphasizing that "Iran stands with the Government and people of Pakistan in this difficult time."

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has mobilized readiness to dispatch medical and relief teams, reinforcing Tehran’s commitment to immediate humanitarian action.

IRCS head Pir-Hossein Kolivand confirmed preparations to support Pakistan’s flood response, stating, "We are ready to send medical and relief teams to assist humanitarian operations."

Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province – its most populous region – faces unprecedented devastation, with relentless rains since June 26 triggering flash floods that killed 63 people in a single 24-hour period.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirms at least 124 fatalities and 264 injuries nationwide, predominantly from collapsing homes. District Chakwal recorded a catastrophic 400mm deluge overnight, submerging entire communities, while Rawalpindi issued mass evacuation orders after 200mm rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems.

Minister Naqvi acknowledged Iran’s solidarity, stating Pakistan "looks forward to welcoming President Pezeshkian" next week.

This diplomatic coordination follows Naqvi’s recent Tehran meeting with Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior Adviser of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, where both strategized on mutual interests and crisis response frameworks.

During a phone call with President Pezeshkian on June 15, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the international community and the United Nations to take “urgent and credible steps” to end the Israeli regime’s aggression against Iran.

The call between the interior ministers also reinforced Islamabad’s consistent acknowledgment of Tehran’s historical support, notably during Pakistan’s 2022 superfloods that submerged a third of the country.

Iran had then dispatched 100 tons of aid through its Red Crescent, exemplifying what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif terms "very historical and brotherly relations" between the Muslim neighbors.

The current disaster evokes traumatic memories of the 2022 floods that killed 1,700 people and displaced 30 million.

UN officials now warn this monsoon season could rival that devastation, with glacial melt from northern heatwaves accelerating flood risks.

Punjab remains under a state of emergency; its military deployed for rescue operations as communities drown under record rainfall exceeding 100mm daily. Weather models predict "exceptional high" floods along the Jhelum River, potentially reaching 450,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) – a volume capable of submerging entire districts.