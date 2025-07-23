Pezeshkian discusses role of religious institutions with Head of the Iranian Islamic seminaries

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Head of the Islamic Seminaries Ayatollah Alireza Arafi during his unofficial visit to the holy city of Qom on Wednesday evening.

The two discussed a range of issues, including the current state of the Islamic seminaries, the role of religious scholars in shaping social developments, and the need for stronger synergy between religious institutions and the political establishment.

Cultural matters and the government’s responsibilities toward addressing Qom’s infrastructural shortcomings were also highlighted during the meeting.

Ayatollah Arafi emphasized the historical role of the seminaries in promoting ethical and spiritual values in Iranian society, calling on the administration to support religious institutions as essential pillars of national culture.