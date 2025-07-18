IRCS ready to send relief aid to flood-stricken people in Pakistan

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has announced its readiness to dispatch humanitarian aid to help individuals affected by floods in Pakistan.

Heavy monsoon rains have caused flash floods, landslides, house collapses, and drownings across Pakistan from 26 June 2025 to date. The worst-affected provinces are Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, AJK, Sindh, and Balochistan.

“With growing sorrow, we have learned about the recent occurrence of floods in Pakistan, particularly Punjab province, which has sadly killed and injured many civilians. The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) expresses sincere condolences to you and the families of the victims,” Pir-Hossein Kolivand, the IRCS head, wrote in a message to Farzana Naek, the Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

“We stand with you in this difficult time. We are ready to send medical and relief teams to assist humanitarian operations,” Kolivand added.

The most recent spell of rain has poured almost without pause across parts of Punjab province since the afternoon of 16 July 2025, causing flooding, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies reported.

In the last 24 hours, 63 casualties and 290 injuries were reported across Punjab. A state of emergency has been declared in several districts.

Between 26 June and 16 July, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported 124 fatalities and 264 injured people countrywide, of which 103 deaths and 393 injuries occurred in Punjab, in addition to 522 damaged houses and nine damaged bridges.

District Chakwal recorded 400 mm of rain overnight due to cloudburst, causing flash floods across the city. District Rawalpindi issued an evacuation warning as the city received 200 mm rains leading to flash floods in Gawalmandi, Kattarian and other areas in Lai Nullah on 17 July, European Commission’s Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection department (ECHO) reported on July 17.

MT/MG