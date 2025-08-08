Iran defeat Japan in Group B thriller: FIBA Asia Cup

TEHRAN - Team Melli deliver decisive late punch to hand Akatsuki Japan first defeat in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup underway in Jeddah.

Iran finished with a furious flourish, holding Japan scoreless in the final three minutes to claim a 78-70 victory in a tense Group B clash at the King Abdullah Sports City.

Mohammad Amini powered the win with 24 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks, wreaking havoc at both ends in the decisive fourth quarter. Sina Vahedi provided the perimeter spark, drilling four triples on his way to 22 points, including the go-ahead basket that triggered Iran’s closing run.

Japan had looked poised to take the game before the momentum turned sharply. Joshua Hawkinson posted a massive double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds, while Keisei Tominaga lit up the scoreboard with 22 points and five triples (all in the first half) before fouling out late.

The win moves Iran to 2-0, firmly in the mix to top Group B, while Japan drop to 1-1 ahead of their next assignment against Guam.

Iran will face Syria with momentum on their side on Sunday.