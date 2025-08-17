Iran win bronze at 2025 FIBA Asia Cup

TEHRAN - Iran held off a furious late charge from New Zealand to secure a 79-73 win in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Third-Place Game on Sunday at King Abdullah Sports City, reclaiming a spot on the podium after missing out in 2022.

Veteran forward Arsalan Kazemi anchored the effort with 16 points, 15 rebounds and two timely triples, while Mehdi Jafari shone brightest with a game-high 22 points, 5 assists and 5 three-pointers. Guard Sina Vahedi added 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists as Team Melli finished with a 5-1 record and the bronze medals.

For New Zealand, Flynn Cameron fought to the end with 18 points and relentless rim attacks, while Mojave King contributed 13 points and 4 rebounds, fiba.basketball reported.

For Iran, the result marked a proud return to the FIBA Asia Cup podium, cementing their status among the region’s perennial powers. After falling to defending champions Australia in the Semi-Finals, Team Melli responded with resilience to finish third overall.

With this win, Iran can leave Saudi Arabia satisfied with hardware in hand and high spirits restored. For Coach Sotirios Alex Manolopoulos' squad, the third-place finish offers a reminder of their pedigree, and a platform to build upon for their new generation.