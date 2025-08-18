Iran’s Vahedi in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 All-Star Five

TEHRAN – Iran basketball team points guard Sina Vahedi has been selected among 2025 FIBA Asia Cup 2025 All-Star Five

Australia’s Jaylin Galloway capped off a brilliant FIBA Asia Cup run by being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Galloway headlined the All-Star Five, which also featured his teammate Jack McVeigh, the towering frontcourt tandem of Hu Jinqiu and Wang Junjie of China, and Vahedi of Iran.

Australia defeated China 90-89 to become the second team in FIBA Asia Cup history to win three consecutive championships.

Earlier in the day, Iran beat New Zealand 79-73 to win the bronze medal.