Iran’s Vahedi in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 All-Star Five
August 18, 2025 - 11:52
TEHRAN – Iran basketball team points guard Sina Vahedi has been selected among 2025 FIBA Asia Cup 2025 All-Star Five
Australia’s Jaylin Galloway capped off a brilliant FIBA Asia Cup run by being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Galloway headlined the All-Star Five, which also featured his teammate Jack McVeigh, the towering frontcourt tandem of Hu Jinqiu and Wang Junjie of China, and Vahedi of Iran.
Australia defeated China 90-89 to become the second team in FIBA Asia Cup history to win three consecutive championships.
Earlier in the day, Iran beat New Zealand 79-73 to win the bronze medal.
