Iran shine in 2025 FIBA Asia Cup: a solid show against Japan, eyeing Syria clash

TEHRAN - Iran basketball continued the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup with a surge of momentum, delivering a notable 78-70 victory over Japan to strengthen their run in the tournament. The win follows an earlier triumph over Guam, signaling Team Melli’s early-season form and their intent to push deep into the competition.

Iran captured the upper hand with a disciplined display on both ends of the floor. The defense limited Japan’s scoring bursts, while the offense found steady rhythm through multiple contributors.

The final scoreline, 78-70, reflects Iran’s ability to close out the game with composure, converting crucial possessions in the fourth quarter and maintaining defensive intensity as the clock wound down.

It was the kind of win that sends a clear message—this Iran side may be young, but they’re not intimidated by reputations or rankings. They believe that as long as they go all-in on their team-first mindset, anything can happen.

Earlier in the cup, Iran asserted themselves against Guam, establishing a win that built confidence and chemistry within the squad. This performance set the tone for the team’s approach—balanced attack, robust defense, and a willingness to share scoring duties.

Looking ahead, Iran are set to face Syria on Sunday. This matchup promises a test of Iran’s tactical maturity and consistency, with both programs aiming to capitalize on momentum from their group-stage performances.

For Iran, maintaining defensive discipline and leveraging interior and outside scoring options will be key against a tough Syrian side.

Sina Vahedi has emerged as a bright young talent for Team Melli, contributing with energy, playmaking, and timely scoring. His development is a positive sign for Iran’s forward-looking roster.

Mohammad Amini has also captured attention with his impact on both ends of the floor, providing slashes to the basket, three-point threat, and defensive versatility that helps Iran diversify its attack.

Defense: Iran’s interior protection and switching schemes have helped contain faster opponents, enabling the team to control pace and force turnovers at critical moments.

Offense: A balanced scoring approach—outside shooting complemented by interior finishes—has allowed Iran to withstand runs and maintain an even scoring tempo.

If Iran can sustain its defensive intensity and continue to develop chemistry among their guards and wings, they’ll be well-positioned to challenge deeper into the tournament.

The progression of young talents like Vahedi and Amini will be crucial, providing a mixture of athleticism, speed, and scoring versatility that can trouble opponents in the later rounds.