Manolopoulos names Iran’s roster for 2025 FIBA Asia Cup

TEHRAN - Sotiris Manolopoulos has named his 12-man roster for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Japan, Guam, and Syria.

The FIBA Asia Cup will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from Aug. 5 to 17.

Iran’s squad:

Sina Vahedi, Mobin Sheikhi, Mohammad Amini, Navid Rezaeifar, Mohammadmahdi Heydari, Arman Zangeneh, Arslan Kazemi, Matin Aghajanpour, Mohammadmahdi Rahimi, Hassan Aliakbari, Salar Monji, Mehdi Jafari.