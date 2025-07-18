Tehran offers condolences to flood-ravaged Pakistan

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry's Director General for South Asia, Mohammad-Reza Bahrami, expressed profound grief Thursday over catastrophic flooding in Pakistan that has killed over 170 people, including 85 children.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains and floods in Punjab province of Pakistan," Bahrami stated on X, extending Tehran's condolences to Islamabad. "I wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the government and people of Pakistan."

Relentless monsoons have submerged vast areas of eastern Pakistan since June 26, collapsing homes and triggering flash floods that claimed 54 lives in just 24 hours.

Punjab province – Pakistan’s most populous region – remains under a state of emergency, with the military deployed for rescue operations as entire communities drown under record rainfall exceeding 100mm daily.

The National Disaster Management Authority reports over 124 weather-related deaths in the past three weeks, with house collapses accounting for two-thirds of fatalities.

The calamity evokes traumatic memories of Pakistan’s 2022 superfloods, which submerged one-third of the country, killed 1,700 people, and displaced 30 million.

UN officials now warn this year’s monsoon could rival that devastation, with glacial melt from northern heatwaves accelerating flood risks.

Tehran’s solidarity message continues a tradition of brotherly support between the neighboring Muslim nations.

Iran was among the first countries to send humanitarian aid during Pakistan’s 2022 floods, dispatching 100 tons of relief supplies via the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Pakistan’s leadership has consistently acknowledged this kinship, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently thanking Tehran for mediating regional tensions and affirming the nations’ "very historical and brotherly relations."