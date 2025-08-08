Statistical registration of car imports removed in Arvand free zone

TEHRAN – Mostafa Mousavi, head of the Khorramshahr Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, announced the removal of statistical registration for passenger car imports in the Arvand free zone, a move aimed at boosting the local economy and tourism development in the region.

Speaking to Iran Chamber Online, Mousavi said the decision was finalized following persistent efforts by the Khorramshahr chamber over recent months.

Under the new regulation, residents of Khuzestan province can now import one passenger car with an engine capacity below 2500 cc without the need for statistical registration, simply by providing their national ID number.

He added that the customs duty for vehicles imported to the Arvand free zone has been set at 10 percent of the car’s customs value, offering significantly improved conditions compared to previous arrangements.

