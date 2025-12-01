Putin to meet Witkoff in Moscow

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled for the afternoon of December 2, TASS reported Monday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“Yes, the meeting with Witkoff is indeed planned for tomorrow. He himself mentioned this yesterday,” the spokesman replied to a question on the matter, specifying that the talks would take place in the afternoon.

“The president will also have several closed-door meetings today in preparation for tomorrow's Russia-U.S. contacts,” Peskov added.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, would travel to Moscow on Monday to continue talks on settling the Ukrainian crisis.