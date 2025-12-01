Palestinian journalist details sexual assault and torture at Sde Teiman detention center

A Palestinian journalist has testified that he was subjected to sexual assault and torture by Israeli forces at the Sde Teiman detention center, leaving him with severe psychological trauma, according to Al Mayadeen’s Monday report citing the Palestinian Center for Journalists’ Protection (PCHR).

The PCHR reported that the journalist endured a psychological collapse that persisted for more than two months, and, to safeguard his family, he has chosen not to reveal his real name.

He spent a total of 20 months in Israeli detention, which included three months at Sde Teiman and one month at Ofer.

The journalist was arrested during a raid on Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital on March 18, 2024, while on duty and clearly identified as a member of the press, wearing his press vest and carrying his camera, with the PCHR describing the case as one of the most serious crimes against journalists in Israeli custody.

He reported that he and seven other detainees were subjected to group sexual assault for nearly three minutes after being restrained, blindfolded, and taken to an isolated area within the detention center.

Medical and legal experts have confirmed that his symptoms are consistent with acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to the journalist, the abuse was part of a systematic effort to break the will of detainees, rather than an isolated incident, describing the use of dogs as instruments of torture, harsh interrogations, and frequent transfers between detention facilities while restrained and blindfolded.

He characterized the roughly 100 days at Sde Teiman as “inhuman”, citing physical and psychological abuse, sleep deprivation, starvation, religious insults, insufficient medical care, and electric shocks.

He said sexual assault was the most severe violation, carried out in secluded rooms under the supervision of Israeli personnel, without accountability.

The PCHR called for the case to be referred to the International Criminal Court for immediate investigation, prosecution of those responsible, and provision of medical care and protection for survivors and witnesses.

It highlighted that testimonies from Palestinian journalists are adding to mounting evidence of systematic torture in Israeli prisons.