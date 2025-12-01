Tehran serves as the venue for regional consultations

TEHRAN - The Iran newspaper analyzed the presence of Turkey’s foreign minister and Saudi Arabia’s deputy foreign minister in Tehran.

It wrote: Hakan Fidan, Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, traveled to Tehran to hold talks with Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The simultaneous presence of Turkey’s foreign minister and Saudi Arabia’s diplomat in Tehran symbolizes Iran’s importance in regional equations and its role as a focal point for key dialogues in West Asia. The combination of these two visits reflects the reality that, amid today’s complex regional conditions, Iran is striving to play an active role in crisis management, fostering coordination among key actors, and paving the way for multilateral engagement. The significance of Hakan Fidan’s trip, in line with the gradual strengthening of regional relations between Tehran and Riyadh, is seen as a sign of the two countries’ determination to expand cooperation on regional security and economic ties. Observers believe that enhanced economic and security cooperation could serve as a vital pillar of regional stability and strengthen the role of both countries in managing West Asia’s crises.

Etemad: Opportunities ahead for Iran

Etemad offered an analysis of the opportunities arising from improved relations with Arab countries. It argued: Following the improvement of ties with Arab states, Iran faces an unprecedented opportunity to leverage regional capacities and strengthen its bargaining power against the West. One practical strategy is to institutionalize economic diplomacy with Arab partners. Cooperation within multilateral organizations and initiatives is also highly effective. The simultaneous presence of Iran and Arab countries in emerging politico-economic institutions could form a coalition of developing powers against Western dominance. With diversification now possible, Iran must balance its foreign policy position more effectively. Arab neighbors, alongside China and Russia, can serve as multiple pillars of Iran’s foreign policy. Enhancing Iran’s international image through regional diplomacy is equally important. Utilizing the media and publicity capacities of Arab neighbors provides a powerful soft lever. Ultimately, if Iran’s influence in the Persian Gulf region becomes more pronounced, it will be difficult for Washington and Brussels (European Union) to ignore or isolate Tehran, since Iran’s influential friends will be present in their capitals.

Jam-e Jam: Strong bonds between two neighbors

Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh, Iran’s former ambassador to Ankara, analyzes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s trip to Tehran. He tells Jam-e Jam: The relations between Iran and Turkey over the past several decades have evolved under the simultaneous influence of geopolitical factors, transformations in the regional security environment, and the emergence of new patterns of economic cooperation. This evolution reflects a multilayered interaction between the two countries. Contrary to some interpretations, these relations are neither solely based on political rivalry nor confined to temporary and tactical cooperation. Rather, they follow a deeper logic that integrates political and security imperatives, geostrategic considerations, historical continuities, and economic capacities within a pragmatic framework between the two neighbors. In recent years, regional developments—particularly shifts in the balance of power in the Middle East, changes in the South Caucasus, and transformations resulting from the Gaza crisis and the Eastern Mediterranean—have compelled states to recalibrate their perceptions of threats and opportunities. What distinguishes Iran–Turkey relations from many other bilateral ties in the region is the ability of both actors to adopt convergent approaches while maintaining their own perspectives. This ability stems from a set of factors: geographic proximity, shared history and culture, a long border, mutual dependence on transit routes, complementary economies, and reciprocal understanding. Together, these factors have created a form of interdependence that significantly shapes the strategic behavior of both countries.



Arman-e-Melli: Efforts to build a deterrent coalition

Arman-e-Melli argued that the return of unrest in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq shows the Middle East is on the verge of a new wave of instability. Major powers no longer play their former decisive roles: the United States has reduced its focus, Russia is entangled in war in Europe, and China emphasizes economic stability rather than involvement in security conflicts. As a result, regional states are compelled to take the initiative themselves and shape a new security structure. The simultaneous presence of senior Turkish and Saudi diplomatic officials in Tehran may signal an effort to form a deterrent coalition against the unpredictable actions of Israel and extra-regional actors—especially as attacks on regional states’ territories are increasing. At the same time, Turkey and Saudi Arabia may seek to ease tensions between Iran and the United States to prevent crises from spreading across the region. Altogether, these factors clearly show that the Middle East has lost its balance, and its actors are recalibrating relations, security arrangements, and alliances. These movements could be the prelude to a new map of regional power—one whose contours are not yet fully defined, but whose early signs are evident in these unexpected diplomatic initiatives.