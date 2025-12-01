Iran hosting SCO joint anti-terror drills

TEHRAN – The Ground Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is hosting large-scale joint counter-terrorism manoeuvres being conducted by member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The exercises titled “Joint Counter-Terrorism Drills Sahand-2025” are being held in the northwestern Iranian Province of East Azarbaijan from the 1st to 5th of December. According an IRGC commander, the exercises are of utmost significance.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been the focal point of war on terror and terrorist groups, and upwards of 17,000 of our fellow countrymen, namely women and children, have been killed by terrorists,” said the commander.

The SCO member nations held their first joint counter-terrorism live drill in China in July 2024. The "Interaction-2024" exercise took place in northwestern Xinjiang province, according to China's Public Security Ministry. It featured special operations aimed at the "eradication of terrorist groups" and set a new standard for joint live exercises.

The SCO is a regional intergovernmental organization established in 2001, encompassing approximately 60% of the Eurasian area and 40% of the global population, making it the largest regional organization in terms of geographic coverage and population. The SCO comprises eight member states, namely China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, with a combined GDP accounting for around 20% of the world’s GDP. The organization’s main goals are to promote cooperation in politics, security, economics, and culture, with a permanent secretariat in Beijing, China, and affiliated organizations such as the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) and the SCO Business Council.

The SCO’s history can be traced back to the Shanghai Five, established in 1996 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, focusing on mutual trust in the military sphere in the border area. Uzbekistan joined the organization in 2001, transforming the Shanghai Five into the SCO, initially focusing on mutual intraregional efforts to curb terrorism, separatism, and extremism in Central Asia. The SCO Charter, signed in 2002, is a fundamental constituent document outlining the organization’s objectives, principles, structure, and primary areas of activities.

Iran officially became a member of the SCO in 2023, following its observer status since 2005. As a full member, Iran contributes to the SCO’s goals and activities, particularly in promoting regional security, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange. Iran’s accession to the SCO is significant due to its strategic location, rich resources, and large population, making it an essential player in regional affairs.

The SCO also emphasizes economic cooperation among member states, aiming to enhance joint energy projects, including oil and gas exploration, the use of water resources, and funding joint projects through the SCO Interbank Consortium. Cultural cooperation is also a priority, with culture ministers meeting regularly to strengthen cultural exchange among member states.