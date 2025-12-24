Late Saber Kazemi would have turned 27 today

TEHRAN – The late Iranian volleyball star Saber Kazemi would have celebrated his 27th birthday today.

Kazemi passed away on Nov. 5 after being declared brain-dead following a traumatic head injury. He remained in a coma for 20 days in Doha before his death.

Renowned for his powerful spikes and humble demeanor, Kazemi was more than an exceptional athlete. He was widely admired as a symbol of determination, discipline, and quiet strength both on and off the court.

Born in 1998, Kazemi proudly represented Iran’s national volleyball team in several major international competitions. He played a key role in helping Team Melli secure gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 Asian Games and was also part of Iran’s squad at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

At the club level, Kazemi played for Qatar’s Al Rayyan.

He is remembered fondly by fans, teammates, and the volleyball community across Asia and beyond.

Rest in peace, dear Saber. Happy birthday.