World title is within reach: Mohammad Dastan

TEHRAN — Iran national beach soccer goalkeeper Mohammad Dastan believes the team have put their elimination from the 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup behind them and are now fully focused on achieving their long-standing dream of winning the world title.

Iran were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup following a narrow 4–3 defeat to Belarus, despite having beaten the same opponents 6–1 in the previous edition of the tournament, where they finished third.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times, Dastan said: “Our training camps have been held in several stages so far. Our official competitions will begin next year, and we still have plenty of time ahead of us. Several more training camps will be organized according to the coaching staff’s plans,” he added.

“We are scheduled to play friendly matches against Belarus next month (January), although they have not yet been finalized. The schedule coincides with New Year holidays, so the matches may be postponed or possibly canceled.

“All of us players will give everything we have, because our common goal is success at the World Cup. Winning the championship is the main objective for both the players and the coaching staff, and the potential to achieve it exists in every single member of the team. This belief is firmly shared throughout the national squad.”

“What happened to us at the 2025 World Cup was extremely painful, but we want to rise again and prove that Iran’s beach soccer team still have a lot to say on the world stage. I hope better days are ahead for beach soccer. This team deserve much more than they currently receive, and I truly hope we will gain greater attention and recognition,” Dastan concluded.