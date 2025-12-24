Some 95 earthquakes hit Iran in a week

TEHRAN – A total of 94 earthquakes were recorded across the country in a week from December 13 to 19, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 90 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; and two earthquakes with magnitudes between 2 and 4 have occurred in the country, isrc reported.

Among the provinces of the country, South Khorasan experienced the highest number of earthquakes, with 19, followed by Fars and Kerman, with 9 and 8 earthquakes, respectively.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale, which occurred on December 17 in Kerman province.

During the same period, an earthquake hit Tehran province. No earthquakes were recorded in the provinces of Alborz, Ilam, Zanjan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Qom, Kordestan, Golestan, Markazi, and Hamedan.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025), according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Out of registered earthquakes, 150 were more than 4 on the Richter scale; at least five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.5 occurred monthly in the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

