Could the Pope’s Lebanon visit temper Israeli threats and mend political divisions?

BEIRUT - Pope Leo XIV’s arrival in Beirut—his first foreign trip since ascending the papacy—comes at a moment when Lebanon is poised between escalating Israeli threats and a political class locked in chronic division.

For days, the visit eclipsed all other news, as streets, screens, and political salons framed it as a defining national event. The Vatican cast the mission as a gesture of solidarity with a wounded nation; Lebanon’s leadership, meanwhile, saw in it a rare chance to project unity and restore international relevance.

But the visit quickly transcended spiritual symbolism and entered the realm of hard politics.

President Joseph Aoun—targeted by rivals since day one of his tenure—capitalized on the occasion to reassert his authority. Successfully coordinating a visit of this magnitude allowed him to defy attempts to sideline him, offering what one adviser called “a surge of papal legitimacy” to a presidency beleaguered by internal sabotage.

Hezbollah also moved with notable political precision. Rather than distancing itself, the party fully embraced the visit, underscoring its role as an integral part of the Lebanese state.

MPs from the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc appeared at the official reception; the party issued a welcoming statement; and al-Mahdi Scouts stood along the motorcade route waving Vatican flags.

These scenes, broadcast by Vatican Arabic outlets, inadvertently challenged Western narratives that cast Hezbollah outside the national fabric.

For a brief moment, the global spotlight documented a Lebanon in which Hezbollah appeared neither isolated nor antagonistic.

Speaker Nabih Berri added his own imprint by presenting the Pope with a book chronicling Christ’s journey through South Lebanon—an implicit reminder of a region that continues to endure routine Israeli violations.

Meanwhile, smaller political theatrics surfaced. MP Sethrida Geagea’s public complaints about invitation protocol revealed that the visit reshuffled old rivalries and exposed the insecurities of traditional parties unused to being overshadowed.

Yet beneath the choreography lies the central question: Can the Pope’s presence meaningfully restrain Israeli escalation—or inspire Lebanese factions to step back from the brink?

In his sermons and public addresses, the Pope delivered messages that cut directly into Lebanon’s political wound: healing collective memory, rejecting war as political expediency, and restoring the bond between rulers and people.

His caution against leaders who “grow distant from those they claim to represent” functioned as a veiled critique of Lebanon’s detached elite. He also echoed President Aoun’s vision of Lebanon as a homeland of pluralism and equality, not a battleground for sectarian maximalism or a canvas for federalist fantasies advanced by the extreme right.

Still, moral authority has limits. As sources noted, the Pope does not command armies nor write regional policy. His impact lies in shaping international opinion—and ensuring that Western capitals, particularly Washington, hear warnings about regional stability and Israeli adventurism at a delicate moment.

But Lebanon’s crisis is deeper than any symbolic convergence. The country’s political class has perfected the performance of unity while maintaining entrenched divisions once the cameras leave.

The streets hurriedly polished for the pontiff will soon revert to decay; rival factions will resume petty trench warfare; and Israeli threats—rooted in strategic calculations, not ecclesiastical appeals—will not evaporate with a sermon.

Even so, the visit revealed something the political establishment often denies: Lebanon still possesses the latent capacity to appear, even momentarily, as one polity rather than a patchwork of sects and grudges.

Whether this rare coherence becomes a catalyst for genuine national consolidation—or simply another ephemeral spectacle—depends not on Rome but on Beirut.

The Pope has offered the country a mirror. What Lebanon chooses to see in it is now a political test, not a spiritual one!