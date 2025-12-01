From accord to atrocity: Gaza human cost mounts under broken truce 

TEHRAN – The U.S.-brokered ceasefire that went into effect on October 10 was designed to end two years of relentless Israeli military operations in Gaza. Yet, less than two months later, it has proven to be little more than a paper promise.

Figures released by Gaza’s Government Media Office document nearly 600 Israeli violations, which have left more than 350 Palestinians dead. Women, children, and the elderly make up the majority of the victims, a stark reminder of the indiscriminate and systematic nature of the assaults.

These violations include direct gunfire at civilians and their homes, bombardments of refugee tents, incursions into residential areas, and the destruction of vital infrastructure. Amnesty International has gone further, describing Israel’s actions as part of an ongoing genocidal campaign, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians in Gaza. Such systematic breaches not only undermine the ceasefire but also constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

The United States, despite being the primary broker and guarantor of the ceasefire, has failed to enforce compliance. Washington’s continued military and diplomatic support for Israel has raised accusations of complicity. By shielding Israel from accountability at the UN Security Council and maintaining arms transfers, the U.S. has effectively enabled the continuation of violence. This contradiction—presenting itself as a mediator while backing one side militarily—has eroded the credibility of American diplomacy in the region.

The persistence of Israeli attacks despite the ceasefire has sparked mass protests worldwide, particularly on November 29, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. In Rome, an estimated 100,000 demonstrators filled the streets, demanding an end to military cooperation with Israel and calling for sanctions. Similar mobilizations occurred across Europe, including Paris and London, where tens of thousands marched in defiance of Israeli aggression and U.S. complicity.

These protests were not confined to Europe. From Amman to Latin America, grassroots movements and civil society organizations rallied under the banner of Palestinian solidarity. The demonstrations reflected a growing impatience with international inaction and a demand for concrete measures—such as halting arms sales, imposing sanctions, and pursuing war crimes investigations.

The Gaza ceasefire, hailed as a diplomatic breakthrough, has proven to be a dangerous illusion. Israel’s repeated violations, coupled with U.S. inaction, reveal the agreement as little more than a political cover for continued military aggression. The humanitarian toll underscores the urgency of international accountability.

At the same time, the global protests after November 29 highlight a shifting tide in public opinion. Ordinary citizens across continents are demanding justice for Palestinians and exposing the hypocrisy of Western governments that preach peace while enabling war. Unless the ceasefire is enforced with real consequences for violations, Gaza will remain trapped in a cycle of destruction, and the credibility of international diplomacy will continue to erode.