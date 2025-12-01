Former president of Iran basketball Ghazanfari dies

TEHRAN – Ali Ghazanfari, former president of Iran Basketball Federation, died on Monday.

He served as the federation’s president from 1997 to 2002.

Ghazanfari played a key role in building Iran’s golden generation and introduced Hamed Haddadi, Oshin Sahakian, Hamed Afagh, and Samad Nikkhah Bahrami to the country’s basketball.

The Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathies to Ghazanfari’s family, loved ones, and friends during this time of loss.