Iran’s culture minister calls for accelerated excavations at ancient city of Istakhr

TEHRAN – Iran’s minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts has urged faster archaeological excavations at the ancient city of Istakhr in southern Iran, citing the site’s historical importance and the need for stronger protection against illegal digging.

Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri made the call on Monday during a visit to the site, which lies about five km from Persepolis and is considered the birthplace of the Achaemenid dynasty.

“Istakhr is a symbol of the historical and cultural continuity of ancient Iran, and preserving it is both a national and international duty,” Salehi-Amiri said, according to the ministry’s statement.

The minister warned that unauthorised excavations in the area were endangering the integrity of the site and called on responsible bodies to respond “with greater sensitivity and speed” to prevent further damage.

Salehi-Amiri said continuous scientific archaeological work could reveal hidden layers of Iran’s history and help create preservation and development plans for sustainable tourism.

He also urged an accelerated process to have Istakhr inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list, saying such recognition would raise Iran’s international profile in cultural heritage, attract foreign investment and boost cultural tourism.

The ancient city of Istakhr covers about 90 hectares and contains layers of settlement from the Sassanid to the Islamic periods. It was once home to palaces, fortifications and temples and served as a royal residence of Sassanid kings.

Istakhr’s political prominence dates back to 224 CE, when Ardashir, a Persian nobleman, overthrew Artabanus IV, the last king of the Parthian Empire, to establish the Sassanid dynasty.

According to the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago, geographer Istakhri wrote that in the 10th century, houses were built of clay, stone, or plaster depending on the wealth of their owners.

From the archaeological point of view, Istakhr proved to be a very valuable source of finds. Among the types of pottery excavated from the Islamic layer, fused pottery is most often found. These light green vases were not only of the highest quality but also showed a unique way of making the vases. The upper and lower halves, with their sculpted decorations, were always fused separately; the two halves, which often showed the same pattern, were then joined.

Also from the Islamic period, but less frequently, jugs with floral motifs in red, yellow, and black have been unearthed. Unfortunately, excavations at the site have returned only a few of the famous and very rare polished ceramic vessels with their metallic luster on a golden yellowish body. There is a lot of controversy over this pottery and whether it was made in Iran or imported from Mesopotamia.

Under the Sasanians, Iranian art experienced a general renaissance. Architecture often took grandiose proportions, such as the palaces at Ctesiphon, Firouzabad, and Saravan.

The most distinctive and striking art of the Sassanids is figures carved on steep limestone cliffs, for example at Shapur (Bishapur), Naqsh-e Rostam, and Naqsh-e Rajab. Metalworking and gemstone engraving became highly advanced.

