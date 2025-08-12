Agritourism complexes inaugurated in Minab

TEHRAN— Caretaker of Hormozgan province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department pointed to the inauguration of two agritourism complexes and added that these two complexes were inaugurated to promote agritourism and create proper spaces for the visit of tourists from farms and gardens and direct supply of agricultural products.

According to IRIB, Abbas Raisi said that Minab has unique potentials in the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

Minab, which has prominent products such as mangoes, has a great capacity for promoting agritourism, he mentioned.

Supporting the investors in this field can help boost economic prosperity, the introduction of local products, and drawing domestic and foreign tourists, he added.

“With the launch of these two projects, they offer job opportunities for the locals. It is predicted that as activities expand, indirect employment capacity will also increase.”

He emphasized that one of the main policies of Hormozgan Cultural Heritage Department is to diversify the province's agricultural products and use the native and natural capacities of different regions to create sustainable income and employment.

KD

