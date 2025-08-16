Member of Iran’s law enforcement killed in terror attack in SE Iran

TEHRAN – A deadly terrorist attack on Southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, claimed the life of one member of Iranian law enforcement forces.

The Police Information Center in Sistan and Baluchestan, announced the martyrdom of Sergeant Major Ramin Sadeghi in the city of Iranshahr during a clash with gunmen in the city on Friday evening.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the shooting attack. The group announced on social media Saturday that its members carried out the assault the previous evening.

According to local reports, clashes erupted at a square in Iranshahr when police forces launched an operation against the militants. Security forces managed to injure several of the attackers during the exchange.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which shares a border with Pakistan, has long been a hotspot for terrorist activity. Over the past years, extremist groups have repeatedly targeted both civilians and security personnel in the province.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl has claimed responsibility for several such attacks, including an October 26, 2023 assault in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County, in which ten law enforcement officers were killed. That strike was among the deadliest in the province in recent memory.

The group is known for tactics such as kidnapping border guards, attacking police stations, and deliberately targeting civilians in an effort to sow instability. Iranian officials maintain that such terrorist outfits, active in both the southeast and southwest of the country, operate with the backing of foreign intelligence services.