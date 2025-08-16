Iran envoy discusses bilateral ties between Tehran and Ankara, emphasizes peaceful nuclear rights

TEHRAN – In a diplomatic visit to Ankara on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of the Center for Political and International Studies, Saeed Khatibzadeh, held high-level meetings with Turkish officials to reaffirm the importance of close coordination on key regional issues.

The discussions were held against a backdrop of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ongoing Israeli aggression in the region.

Khatibzadeh's visit included a meeting with the Secretary of Turkey’s National Security Council Okay Memis. The two officials reviewed the latest regional developments, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the "expansionist policies of the despised Zionist regime."

Both sides stressed the crucial need for solidarity and cohesion within the Islamic world, as well as the necessity of continuous consultations between Iran and Turkey to overcome shared challenges.

The visit also saw Khatibzadeh meet with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz. According to the Iranian readout of the meeting, both officials reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations and underscored the importance of expanding Tehran-Ankara cooperation across various sectors.

The discussion also focused on the need for greater coordination on regional issues and matters concerning the Islamic world.

A primary point of convergence was the humanitarian crisis in Gaza; the two diplomats emphasized the urgency of providing immediate support to the oppressed people of Palestine, stopping the attacks, and lifting the siege on the region.

The Iranian diplomat also expressed his gratitude for the position taken by the Turkish government and its people in condemning the Israeli regime’s 12-day campaign of aggression against Iran in June.

For his part, Yilmaz declared his country's readiness to deepen relations and work more closely with Iran to support the Palestinian people.

’Ready to defend our peaceful nuclear program’

In an interview with Turkey’s A Haber TV channel during his Ankara visit, Khatibzadeh addressed Iran’s nuclear program and the recent regional tensions. He affirmed Iran's unwavering commitment to its peaceful nuclear rights and its readiness to defend them.

"Iran is ready to defend its peaceful nuclear rights," Khatibzadeh stated. "Iran has dedicated a significant portion of its resources and energy to this peaceful program, and they [the Israeli regime and the West] cannot deprive Iran of it."

The Iranian official also discussed past and potential nuclear negotiations in the future. "Now, these negotiations will continue," he said. "We have decided to continue, and we will do so."

He stressed the need for vigilance to ensure that no one misuses the issue as a "tool in their foreign policy toolbox."

Khatibzadeh concluded by stating, "We hope that the Europeans understand that if the goal is to reach a meaningful understanding between the two sides, anything is possible."