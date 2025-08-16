TEHRAN- The debut play of Romanian-French playwright Eugène Ionesco, "The Bald Soprano," is currently being staged at Tehran's City Theater Complex.

Farshid Hoda is directing the production, which is based on a Persian translation by Ali Najimi.

Mohammadreza Chaparian, Hossein Karami, Mojgan Hamedi, Farideh Dadashi, Fatemeh Sarlak and Amir Saeid Afshar are members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until August 22.

Written in 1950, “The Bald Soprano” centers on the Smiths, a couple from London, and another couple, the Martins, who come over for a visit.

The two families chatter in meaningless banter, tell stories and relate nonsensical truisms and poems. They are joined later by the Smiths’ maid, Mary, and the local fire chief, who is also Mary’s lover.

When the Martins and the Smiths are alone, they begin to argue without resolution or sense. The play ends with the Martins reciting the same lines spoken by the Smiths at the opening.

“The Bald Soprano” is considered a modern classic and a seminal work in the Theater of the Absurd. It holds the world record for the play that has been staged continuously in the same theater for the longest time.

The idea for the play came to Ionesco while he was trying to learn English with the Assimil method. Impressed by the contents of the dialogues, often very sober and strange, he decided to write an absurd play named “English without Toil”.

Other possible titles that were considered included “It’s Raining Cats and Dogs”, translated in French literally, and “Big Ben Follies”.

Its actual title was the result of an error in rehearsal by actor Henri-Jacques Huet: the fire chief’s monologue initially included a mention of “The Blonde Schoolteacher”, but Huet said “La Cantatrice Chauve”, and Ionesco, who was present, decided to re-use the phrase.

The play has been regarded by many Iranian troupes.

Eugène Ionesco was a renowned playwright and one of the leading figures of the Theater of the Absurd. Born in 1909 in Slatina, Romania, he later moved to France, where he gained international fame for his innovative and unconventional plays.

Ionesco's work is characterized by its surreal humor, existential themes, and a focus on the absurdity of human existence. His most famous play, "The Bald Soprano," exemplifies his style with its nonsensical dialogue and satirical critique of societal norms.

Throughout his career, Ionesco challenged traditional theatrical forms, emphasizing the absurdity of communication and the alienation of individuals in modern society. His writings often explore themes of identity, language, and the meaning of life. Ionesco's influence extends beyond theater, impacting literature, philosophy, and the arts. He remains a pivotal figure in 20th-century avant-garde literature, celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to modern drama.

