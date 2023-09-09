IRGC Navy chief highlights Iran’s regional air defense superiority

TEHRAN- At a conference of navy commanders to recognize Air Defense Day, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, stressed on Friday Iran’s strong air defense capabilities in the region.

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force possesses the most advanced and well-equipped systems, and it is an undeniable fact that our armed forces possess superior air defense capabilities in the region, and our enemies are well aware of this,” Tangsiri stated.

Admiral Tangsiri said that Iran’s armed forces are united under the direction of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, which has resulted in strength and deterrence capabilities.

“This unity and solidarity among the armed forces lead to the satisfaction of the esteemed Leadership and the admiration of the great Iranian nation.”

The IRGC Navy commander went on to say that Iran has turned into a regional and global power. “Thanks to the high aspirations and confidence in the capabilities of our young people and domestic scientists, we have moved beyond the limits of slogans and entered the arena of action and experience, transforming into a significant power in the region and the world.”

In August the IRGC Navy was delivered a series of new homegrown military equipment, including missiles, drones and electronic warfare systems. The new weapons were delivered during a ceremony attended by IRGC chief commander Hossein Salami and Admiral Tangsiri.

Major General Salami said the addition is supposed to put “everywhere in the oceans across the world within the naval sphere of Iran’s influence.”

Tangsiri, commenting on the newly added equipment, said drones used by the IRGC Navy have received heavier warheads and the fleets’ cruise and ballistic missiles now have a wider range.

The projectiles have also become equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and will take less time to prepare, he added.

Also speaking during the ceremony, Major General Salami warned that what’s been unveiled of Iran’s military capabilities so far is only the tip of the iceberg.

“Iranians work independently and do not rely on other powers. They sometimes reveal small parts of their military achievements so the enemy can be accurate in its calculations,” the IRGC chief remarked.

Salami also said that Iran owes a big part of its accomplishments to the sanctions that have been imposed against the country. “After decades of resistance, we finally managed to rise up. The enemy has been the main cause of our improvement”.

The commander of the Army’s Air Defense Force, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, emphasized Iran’s capability to identify, track, intercept, and destroy any generation of aircraft targets in late August.

He said that locally produced radars and missile defense systems had made Iran an effective air defense force both worldwide and in the region.

Iran has presented the domestically developed “Tactical Sayyad” air defense system, which can simultaneously engage 12 targets and identify 24 targets at a range of 180 kilometers.