Israel’s aggression in Syria fuels drive to ‘change the Middle East’

TEHRAN — The recent resurgence of violent clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes in Syria’s southern Suwayda province has once again been cynically exploited by Israel to justify its hostile interventions in the country.

Heavy fighting erupted anew on Friday as another fragile ceasefire quickly collapsed following the withdrawal of Syrian government forces from the region. Despite the Syrian Ministry of Interior’s firm denial of any government redeployment to the Druze-majority area, violence surged, leaving the local population caught in the crossfire.

The United Nations Human Rights Office has reported credible evidence of widespread human rights abuses committed by all parties involved in the fighting in Suwayda, including summary executions, kidnappings, and widespread destruction and looting of homes.

Amidst the turmoil, Israel seized the opportunity to intensify its aggression. On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes targeted Suwayda and Damascus, actions that violated Syrian sovereignty and further fueled chaos and division within the country. Israel had previously issued thinly veiled threats demanding the Syrian forces withdraw from the south, blatantly imposing its will on the nation.

While Israel claims it is acting to protect the Druze community, the reality is that these strikes form part of a broader, nefarious security policy aimed at preventing the Syrian military from maintaining any significant presence or heavy weaponry in the south. This heavy-handed approach is less about humanitarian concern and more about enforcing Israel’s regional domination.

Israeli authorities justified their intervention as necessary to protect the Druze and ensure demilitarization of the south after deadly clashes erupted earlier in the week. However, leading analysts within Israel have exposed the true motivations behind these attacks: the personal political survival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is using regional conflict as a smokescreen to divert attention from his corruption scandals.

Israel’s escalating military provocations in Syria are also in line with a dangerous campaign to solidify its dominance across the Middle East. Netanyahu’s rhetoric about "changing the Middle East," exposed shortly after the devastating war on Gaza in October 2023, reveals a sinister vision of regional conquest fueled by military aggression.

This aggressive posture comes despite Israel already facing grave accusations of genocide and war crimes at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its actions in Gaza, with Netanyahu himself wanted by the ICC for crimes against humanity. Yet, emboldened by unconditional backing from the United States, Israel continues to wage war, spreading instability and suffering throughout the region with impunity.

Israel’s warmongering agenda shows no signs of abating, as it ruthlessly exploits conflicts like those in Suwayda to justify further incursions and maintain its oppressive grip over the Middle East.