The lengthening of Iran's drone arm

TEHRAN- During a ceremony on Tuesday marking Defense Industry Day, Iran showcased the Mohajer-10 drone.

President Ebrahim Raisi attended the unveiling event.

At a height of 7,000 meters and a range of 2,000 kilometers, Mohajer-10 can fly for up to 24 hours at a time.

Additionally, it has a 450-liter maximum fuel capacity and a 300-kilogram limit on the weight of its load.

The unmanned aerial vehicle is outfitted with electronic warfare and intelligence technologies. It has a top speed of 210 km/h and can transport various types of explosives and ammunition.

During the event on Tuesday, the Arman-1 guided air-launched bomb was also unveiled.

Meanwhile, President Raisi attended the delivery of strategic “Khorramshahr” and “Haj Qassem” missiles into the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.

Speaking to the Arabic-language al-Alam news network marking Defense Industry Day, Army chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi stressed that the country has been able to build all of the defensive equipment necessary to secure borders despite sanctions.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRGC Navy, also said, “Today, we are proud of covering all of the country’s needs for advanced equipment through reliance on the capabilities of our youth.”

Tangsiri went on to say that the enemy will not be permitted to even consider conducting an operation on Iranian land.

In a message commemorating Defense Industry Day, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani also listed several accomplishments in the military industry over the last two years.

According to Ashtiani, Iranian specialists have increased the ballistic missiles’ range to 2,000 kilometers while lowering the target miss to less than 35 meters.

He continued by saying that several systems for air defense have been created to cope with cruise missiles and low-altitude targets.

Ashtiani said that the specialists have also created the Talaiyeh ground assault missiles with a range of more than 1000 kilometers in addition to the air-based cruise missiles Nasr and Ghadir with a range of 35 to 200 kilometers.

The Defense Ministry’s “drone leap” program, which also includes the development of artificial intelligence along with support, electronic warfare, and signal-collecting tasks, is actively pursuing the creation of the fifth generation of strategic drones in the drone industry.

The defense chief went on to add that manufacturing solid-fuel ballistic missiles, air defense missiles, and cruise missiles have increased by 64, 45, and 100%, respectively during the last two years.

Additionally, he noted a 30% growth in the development of various speedboat models.

On Monday, Afshin Khajehfard, chief of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO), said that in the next months, the Defense Ministry intends to unveil the unmanned Qaher-313 (Conqueror-313) stealth fighter aircraft.

The unmanned fighter plane would be produced in two configurations and displayed in the next months.

“Iranian military experts have managed to acquire the cutting-edge know-know and developed new domestic technologies because multinational arms corporations do not share required technology with Iran,” Khajehfard stated.