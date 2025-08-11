Pasargadae is a rich source of pride, tourism minister underlines

TEHRAN—Pasargadae is a rich source of pride, the unparalleled origin of Iranian culture and civilization, said Minister of Cultural Heritage Reza Salehi-Amiri during his field visit to Pasargadae in Fars province and in the presence of media members on Monday.

He said that this land is not only a geographical region, but also a symbol of the uniqueness and spiritual identity of the Iranian nation, to which every Iranian, anywhere in the world, belongs and praises, Miras Arya (CHTN) reported.

Pointing to the importance of managing the precincts, area, the heights and constructions in this historical site, he said: “We follow two central and equal principles: “national sovereignty” and “people's rights”, because preserving national heritage is not possible without respecting citizenship rights and the interests of the people.”

Any decision to protect and preserve this precious heritage must take into account the public and private rights of the people, and the dear people, like the government, must play an active role and unwavering support in this path, he said.

Appreciating the follow-up efforts of the representative of Marvdasht, Pasargadae and Arsanjan in Majlis, said: “The representatives of the Parliament and local officials, in conjunction with the ministry, pursue the issues of this region passionately, and we are confident that the concerns of the people will be fully heard and followed up.”

Salehi Amiri, while referring to the special prioritization of cultural heritage, civilization and tourism of Fars province by the governor-general, emphasized that this strategic cooperation will pave the way for tangible progress in the protection and development of tourism in the province.

Pointing to the registration of near 7.4 million visits during the last Iranian year, he said Fars province and Pasargadae are top tourist destinations of the country.

“And in 2025, our goal is to attract between 9 and 10 million foreign tourists, which, thanks to the 48 percent growth in tourism in Farvardin this year, promises to achieve our goals.”

Salehi-Amiri emphasized:” The basis for tourism cooperation with neighbors, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the countries of the Caucasus, is the key to developing our cultural and economic diplomacy, and we are trying to turn these ties into sustainable and productive relations.”

In conclusion, he expressed his sincere apology to the people of Fars province for any shortcomings and emphasized that the government is committed to providing favorable conditions for tourism in the country as soon as possible so that people can witness the unprecedented boom in the presence of domestic and foreign tourists in this ancient land.

Pasargadae, the resting place of Cyrus the Great, recorded 14,242 visitors during Nowruz holidays.

Fars province, historically known as Persis, was the heartland of the Achaemenid Empire (550–330 BC), founded by Cyrus the Great. It was later that the administrative center under Darius I, who established Persepolis as the empire’s ceremonial capital. Today, Fars remains one of Iran’s most culturally significant regions, home to iconic poets, historical sites, and architectural marvels.

Shiraz, the capital of Fars, is celebrated as the city of poetry, nightingales, and gardens. It was a major center of learning in the medieval Islamic world and served as the capital during the Zand dynasty (1751–1794). The city houses several breathtaking landmarks, including the Afif-Abad Garden, the Tomb of Hafez, the Tomb of Sa’di, and the Atigh Jameh Mosque. Additionally, its lush Persian gardens, such as Narenjestan Garden and Eram Garden, continue to enchant visitors from around the world.

