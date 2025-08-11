Iran ready to defend title at FIVB U21 World Championship, coach says

TEHRAN - Gholamreza Momeni Moghaddam says that Iran aim to repeat their title at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship.

Iran have been drawn into Pool B alongside Poland, Canada, South Korea, Kazakhstan, and Puerto Rico.

“Our goal is to achieve good results and defend our title at the World Championship. The aim is to bring home honors, but it’s not easy, especially this year since it’s the year after the Olympics and teams are in a rebuilding phase,” Momeni Moghaddam said.

“We will enter the competition well prepared and with strong motivation to defend our title. Unfortunately, we didn’t play any warm-up matches this year, which is why we’re traveling a week early to adapt to the weather conditions and to play several warm-up games,” he added.

The Iran U21 team will open the campaign on Aug. 21 with a match against Kazakhstan. They are also scheduled to play Puerto Rico (Aug. 22), South Korea (Aug. 23), Canada (Aug. 25), and Poland (Aug. 26).

The 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship, which marks the 23rd edition of the tournament, will be held in Jiangmen, China, from Aug. 21 to 31.